The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library is a dynamic community resource providing opportunities for patrons to enrich their lives and pursue their aspirations.
Featured services:
Fee Amnesty until Sunday, Jan. 30. Patrons can return library materials and the library will forgive any overdue fines accrued on these returned items.
Amnesty does not include fines already on the account or costs for lost or damaged items. You can choose to return items inside the library or in the contactless drop box outside the building.
The library is still offering Contactless Curbside Service. To use the service, email reference@harkerheights.gov with your name, library card number, and the materials you want to check out. The library will notify you with an email when your materials are ready. If you prefer to reserve materials over the phone, call 254-953-5491.
Hours for Contactless Curbside Pick-up are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Featured in-person programs this week:
Registered participants for In-person Baby Time 10 a.m. Tuesday, In-person Story Time 10 a.m. Wednesday and In-person Toddler Time 10 a.m. Thursday will meet in Library Room C for a spacious and entertaining learning experience just right for each child’s learning level and interests.
Adults and teens with special needs can coordinate their educational and entertainment needs with the services available at the Heights library through the A-List Club which meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call Christina Link at 254-953-5491.
The library-hosted Writer’s Support Group is a local community with diverse writing aims and interests meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in person.
Thank you to the participating artists in the library’s Tiny Art Show for make the show a success.
Artists may reclaim their artwork with a visit to the circulation desk by Saturday, Jan. 15.
