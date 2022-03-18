Readers and writers explore their interests at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
A new in-person program for teens ages 12 to 18, Future Creative Writers Group, will meet at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. Writers of all styles and skill levels are welcome to participate in a supportive, relaxed atmosphere.
Program goals include providing opportunity to share writing, enhance skills, build writing confidence, and connect with peers.
No registration is required. The first meeting is this Thursday.
Becoming a reading rock star is easy with these print and digital titles available through the library’s catalog.
“Aaron Slater, Illustrator,” written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts;
“Areli Es Una Dreamer,” written by Areli Morales, illustrated by Luisa Uribe, translated by Polo Orozco, and a 2022-2023 Tejas Star Reading List title;
“The Color Collector,” written by Nicholas Solis and illustrated by Renia Metallinou;
“Fire Truck Vs. Dragon,” written by Chris Barton and illustrated by Shanda McCloskey;
“I Want To Be An Engineer,” written by Laura Driscoll and illustrated by Catalina Echeverri;
“Magic Ramen: The Story of Momofuku Ando,” written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Kana Urbanowicz;
“Maximilian And The Curse Of The Fallen Angel: A Bilingual Lucha Libre Thriller,” written and illustrated by Xavier Garza;
“My Two Border Towns,” written by David Bowles and illustrated by Erika Meza, and a 2022 Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award title;
“Someone Builds The Dream,” written by Lisa Wheeler and illustrated by Loren Long;
“Twins,“ written by Varian Johnson and illustrated by Shannon Wright.
