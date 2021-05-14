The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs to meet the diverse needs of patrons.
In-person events at the library:
Register for storytime at the library for ages 2 to 6 and their families 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) Parent to Parent Educators will present “Dragons Love Tacos,” written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The Writer’s Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For information, call 254-953-5491.
Virtual events at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader, 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The library has titles from the 2021 Texas Topaz Reading List for adults. These books are recommendations by the Texas Library Association to encourage reading for pleasure and for personal learning independent of curriculum requirements.
“Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do,” by Jennifer L. Eberhardt;
“Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas,” by Stephen Harrigan;
“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson;
“Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness,” by Jennifer Berry Hawes;
“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” by Robert Kolker;
“How We Fight For Our Lives,” by Saeed Jones;
“The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets, and Stolen Identity,” by Axton Betz-Hamilton;
“The Splendid And The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson;
“The Women With Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II,” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck.
