Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Pubic Library clerk Heather Heilman has been hosting a short science experiment video every week on different topics, each one pertaining to the library’s theme of the week.
This week the theme was about the Earth, and Heilman hosted two videos on Wednesday afternoon to teach children about two different topics: petrology, or the study of rocks, and geomorphology, or the study of land forms.
At the opening of the first video, Heilman said, “This week we’re talking about the Earth, so we’re going to … look at rocks that you can find in the Earth.”
Divided into two segments, she said of the first, “We are going to look at some rocks that are fluorescent, (which) means it glows a little bit.” Using a black light, she showed calcite and fluorite, which glowed beautifully with vibrant colors.
For the second segment, she used a collection on loan from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, and showed a number of different types of rocks, describing the colors and uses of each.
Bauxite, she said, is used to make aluminum; dolomite, also fluorescent, is made of calcium and magnesium; feldspar, made of several different materials, is used in roofing and fertilizer; graphite, very soft and made of carbon, is used in pencil lead.
Of malachite, Heilman said, “This is one of my favorites.” Greenish in hue, it contains copper and is often used in jewelry. Sulfur (“This one is fun,” she said) is yellow, has the distinctly unpleasant aroma of rotten eggs, and is used in fireworks and fertilizers. Talc, used for talcum powder as well as paper and makeup, is one of the softest rocks.
“Lots of our everyday items are made up of different kinds of rocks and minerals, so that’s something kind of important for us to realize,” she concluded.
The second video was some edible science on landforms. Materials Heilman used were Hershey’s Kisses, Rolo candies, some blue sparkle gel, green sprinkles, vanilla frosting, graham cracker crumbs, and a sugar cookie. She also used blue napkins (blue paper plates would work as well, she said).
Heilman placed the sugar cookie on top of the napkin; the napkin represented the ocean, the cookie an island. She spread the vanilla frosting over the surface of the cookie, which would act as binding or glue for the rest of the materials.
She drew in a lake and river with the sparkle gel, and added the graham cracker crumbs for sand both around the mouth of the river (a delta) and the lake (a beach). The Hershey’s Kisses represented mountains and the Rolos plateaus, and she finished by covering the remaining surfaces with the green sprinkles for grassland.
She encouraged viewers to add their own touches to the landforms they create, reminding everyone that all ingredients are adaptable.
“Anytime you can do something where the end result is edible, it is so much more fun!” she said.
Both videos can be found on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
