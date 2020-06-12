With the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading club and summer program officially underway, and with social distancing protocols still very much in effect, the library’s staff has been hard at work bringing content to the public virtually. Each week holds a different theme which that content reflects, and to help bring those themes to life, they are putting out exploration kits for kids at home.
“Each one is a little one-week unit,” library director Lisa Youngblood explained, saying the kits focus on where reading and exploration can take someone. “We want to focus on our local community. You’ll see a lot of local things and things you can do at home.”
Youngblood said they actually got the idea for the kits from the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department. She said they looked at different programs that families would explore together, and with the help of volunteers, assembled these exploration kits that will enrich each theme. This week, it was pirates.
Donning a pirate hat, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston posted a video on Monday that took parents and children through the pirate kit. There was a paper pirate hat tutorial, and a pirate name generator (“You definitely want to work on your pirate name before Thursday with Miss Lisa,” Hairston told viewers). There were also word searches, coloring sheets, and an activity to draw oneself as a pirate.
There was also a sheet that encouraged children to either draw or write a pirate adventure. “Remember,” Hairston said, “when you’re reading for our summer reading club, the time that you spend writing also counts as reading.” A pirate word bank was included that listed pirate vocabulary to help with the writing project.
The kit also came with some crafting supplies for enrichment activities. “If you got the kit from us, it came with a paper towel roll and it came with some black construction paper,” Hairston said. “That is just so you can make a really nice looking-glass.” There were also two versions of sand art kits, which Hairston showed how to do.
The final project that Hairston demonstrated was another version of sand art. In it, she used a glue stick to draw a design on a piece of cardstock (a thing piece of cardboard would also work), then poured colored sand over it to create a colored picture (hers was a ship on the water, using blue and green sand).
Details for how to register for the kits each week are posted on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ though there is also a way to download the PDFs of the activities and print them at home. All crafts use materials found around the home, so can be recreated without the kits (supplies are limited).
