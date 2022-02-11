The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library serves the community with innovation and dedication and in partnership with other community organizations to provide quality programs.
This week’s highlighted programs:
Book Discussion Club meets in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Kristin Hannah’s “The Four Winds.” Club participants choosing to meet virtually can email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an email invitation.
The Invisible String Virtual Storytime Workshop at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, is presented by Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) Parent Support and the Harker Heights Public Library. The workshop highlight is a presentation of “The Invisible String,” written by Patrice Karst and illustrated by Geoff Stevenson. Participants have the option to pre-register or register at the time of the event at https://tinyurl.com/yxqyzkd2. For complete information, go to the events calendar on the library’s webpage or https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Fiber Frenzy meets in person at 4 p.m. Friday for a fun and fast hand craft project with Ms. Christina.
The library’s Book Challenge 2022 is for all ages. Read, or listen, your way through the list of 50 reading experiences for the fun of it. You have the whole year to finish this challenge. When you finish, email your list to lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Recent additions to the library catalog include:
“The Adventures Of Laila And Ahmed In Syria,” by Nushin Alloo;
“All You Need For A Snowman,” by Alice Schertle;
“The Beekeeper Mystery,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner;
“Cranky Right Now,” by Julie Berry;
“Daughter Of The Deep,” by Rick Riordan;
“The First Blade Of Sweetgrass: A Native American Story,” by Suzanne Greenlaw;
“Fly Guy & Fly Girl: Friendly Frenzy,” by Tedd Arnold;
“Fly Little Bird: Flieg, Kleiner Vogel,” by Ingo Blum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.