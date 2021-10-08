The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is offering in-person and virtual programs this week. For virtual programs, go to www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checkers Library TV at noon Monday.
Virtual Baby Time with Ms. Eunice and Barry Bear at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
A-List Club meets in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Virtual Story Time with Ms. Erica at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Virtual Science Time with Ms. Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Writer’s Support Group with Ms. Sandy meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Virtual Toddler Time with Ms. Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Virtual Family Night with Ms. Lisa at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Virtual Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Virtual Fiber Frenzy with Ms. Christina meets at 4 p.m. Friday. The project is a Knitted Diagonal Scarf.
The library is offering tickets to a free cosplay event, Hocus Pocus, at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. Times are 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Reservations are required for this in-person program and family friendly costumes are welcome. To make reservations, stop by the library or call 254-953-5491.
New and favorite picture books, early readers, and middle grade titles available through the library catalog.
“Different Just Like Me,” by Lori Mitchell;
“Get A Grip, Vivy Cohen,” by Sarah Kapit;
“Macy McMillan And The Rainbow Goddess,” by Shari Green;
“Mango, Abuela, And Me,” by Meg Medina;
“Me, Frida,” by Amy Novesky;
“Me, Frida, And The Secret Of The Peacock Ring,” by Angela Cervantes;
“Meena Meets Her Match,” by Karla Manternach;
“Niagara Falls, Or Does It?” by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver;
“Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré,” by Anika Denise;
“Stella Diaz Never Gives Up,” by Angela Domiguez.
