Throughout the month of February, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be bringing to the community a series of self-care videos and postings on its Facebook page. The first of these videos appeared on Wednesday night, and discussed health and nutrition.
Jonathan Rodriguez, Better Living for Texans extension agent for Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension, began the video by explaining, “My role … is to educate low-income individuals that are SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) eligible ... on different information and different topics.” He said these topics include physical activity and nutrition, the two he would be focusing on during the program.
And while the information he provides is usually for those with lower incomes, what he had to say was information that is good for everyone to know.
Rodriguez said that physical activity helps people to live independently, and longer. Being active 30 to 60 minutes five times a week helps to maintain a healthy weight, build muscle, improve sleep, fight depression and anxiety, and reduce the risk for chronic disease (which include hypertension, or high blood pressure, and type-2 diabetes).
Rodriguez also discussed nutrition, using an enlarged nutrition facts label as a visual aide to help. He said the big three things to avoid are fat, sodium, and sugar. “These three things are often what causes (sic) us to get different diseases,” he said.
When looking at the nutrition facts label on a food item, he said to look at the numbers and percentages on the right side of the label and use what is known as the 5/20 rule. This rule says to look for five percent of the “bad” nutrients (such as fat and sodium) and 20 percent of the “good” nutrients (such as natural sugars, versus added sugars). “Natural sugars are okay,” he said, “but added sugars are the one we really want to stay away from.”
He explained that avoiding high levels of sodium helps with hypertension, fat with weight gain and obesity, and sugar with type-2 diabetes.
“We want to be able to feel good … live a healthy lifestyle, and have good overall holistic health,” he said.
Rodriguez also offered his contact information for anyone looking for more information. He said to contact reference librarian Christina Link at 254-953-5491; he also said he can be reached through email at Johnathan.rodriguez@agtamu.edu; by phone at 254-933-5311; or on the website https://agrilife.org/bellcountyfcs/better-living-for-texans/.
“Feel free to reach out,” he said. “I would love to help you live that (healthier) lifestyle”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/447594662955467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.