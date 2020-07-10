The people at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been providing several virtual performers as part of its summer reading program.
Saturday. June 27, was no exception, with a special video provided to the library by magician and comedian John O’Bryant.
O’Bryant’s virtual program, titled the “2020 Virtual Summer Reading Program,” was made just for the library, and featured numerous magic tricks involving coin and cards, a clip of one his past performances that featured a child volunteer, trivia, history, and more.
O’Bryant also brought science to the fast-paced program.
“This is science,” he said, “but totally looks like magic.”
He poured some milk into a glass baking dish, and added different colors of food coloring. He then rubbed a few drops of dish soap into a cotton ball and dropped it into the middle of the milk/food coloring mix. This caused the colors to swirl around in different patterns. It was a very cool experiment that used only things that anyone might find around the house.
He also demonstrated how to perform a one of his own magic tricks, a disappearing and reappearing quarter.
Turning a glass over onto one sheet of black construction paper, he instructed tracing the rim of the glass on a second piece of black construction paper.
Taping this circle to the rim of the glass, and placing a coin underneath, pointed it out that it looked “vanished.” He had another coin secreted in his pocket, and when he pulled his pocket out, he showed how to “palm” the coin, putting it back when he put his pocket back the coin went back in at the same time.
Placing the first coin back onto the black paper, he covered the glass with a handkerchief and moved it over the coin, making the coin disappear, “reappearing” in his pocket.
There was also a special guest, Chris Avalonne, who performs magic videos for Tik Tok. Accompanied by video footage of Bandera, Texas, Avalonne’s home base, on the video Avalonne was refurbishing on old magic prop to update an old trick.
“I like to take old tricks, clean them up, and make them look new again.”
In this case it was a box, and he demonstrated the new trick, placing a ball and a glass on opposite ends of the box’s interior. He closed the door, waited a second, then reopened the box to show the ball had moved to sit on top of the glass.
There was a clip, too, of O’Bryant’s first news conference, and with a tour of his magic warehouse, the video program came to an end.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We thought it was a super-fun show. We’re thankful for being able to offer these performances to our patrons.”
To access the full video, please go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/. This will redirect you to the video on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.