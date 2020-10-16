This week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been leaves and pumpkins, perfect subjects for the fall season. What better way to talk about leaves than to discuss why they change their colors in the fall?
This is just what library clerk Heather Heilman set out to do for Wednesday afternoon’s Science Time, by reading the book “Why Do Leaves Change Color?” by Betsy Maestro.
The nonfiction book gave examples of different kinds of leaves, such as the oak, along with their shapes, sizes, and colors (oak leaves tend to be brown in the fall).
It also discussed chlorophyll, and how sugar is used by the tree throughout the year.
What happens is this: Chlorophyll gives leaves their green color throughout the spring and summer by absorbing energy from the sunlight.
Sunlight is abundant in these seasons, along with higher temperatures.
Leaves contain other pigments, but these are hidden by all that green.
However, this changes when summer moves to fall. As days get shorter, so does the availability of sunlight. Temperatures change, as well, getting cooler.
As these things occur, chlorophyll begins to break down, and those previously hidden pigments then begin to show, the green giving way to orange and yellow.
Other colors, such as red, occur through the formation of other pigments, giving leaves red and purple hues, such as seen in the maple and dogwood leaves.
The different colors we see is due to that mixture of chlorophyll with the other pigments. And weather affects the intensity of the colors we see.
Central Texas doesn’t see the changes as much as other places like New England due to our higher temperatures. As Heilman said, “Our weather isn’t quite the best for making the leaves change to different colors, (but) some areas of Texas have more of the fall colors (than Central Texas does).”
Once trees ready for winter, the leaves also begin to drop off trees, which is something we do see in Central Texas, fall color or not.
And the trees will grow new, green buds once again when winter gives way to spring.
Watch and read along with Miss Heather on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/354856962471193
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.