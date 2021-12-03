One of the best things about the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual programming is it enables people to view said programs at any time, even on holidays.
This was the case for the Thanksgiving edition of the Family Night program held last Thursday night, which brought with it a timely lesson on different ways to give thanks.
“It’s very important that we show how grateful we are to other people for doing things for us,” library director Lisa Youngblood said during the program.
The first way Youngblood said to give thanks with a simple “Thank You” card.
Using a thank you card that was blank on the inside, she wrote a thank you message to daughters Sheridan Youngblood-Reid and Shelby Martin for all their help with the Family Night programs.
She showed her finished product to viewers, then sang a “Thank You” song to the tune of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
Another way Youngblood said to show thanks is to give a little gift, and handmade gifts make the best ones of all. This led to the crafting portion of the program.
The bases for all of Youngblood’s crafts were items easily found outdoors, even in one’s own backyard, such as acorns and pinecones.
Her first craft was to make a “wise owl” using a pinecone, feathers, and googly eyes (she said other items such as buttons or sequins would work just as well).
Using clear glue, she glued the eyes in place, then affixed the feathers to the sides of the pinecone, giving the owl wings, and the project was done. All that was left was to let the glue dry.
The second craft used a pinecone, glitter and some small pom-poms to make a Christmas tree. She put glue all over the edges of the pinecone, then coated it with glitter (she said one could paint the pinecone instead). She put the final touches on it by adding the pom-poms for ornaments.
To “say thank you to the animals outside” (or to give to someone who loves wildlife), Youngblood suggested coating a pinecone with peanut butter and rolling it in birdseed. This could be hung outside for the birds to eat.
“Saying ‘thank you’ is about what is in your heart, not about stuff that you can buy,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1102470467236674.
