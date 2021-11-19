The weather is finally cooling down into more fall-like temperatures, and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman held an interesting discussion for Wednesday’s virtual Science time program on an activity that many will find fun to do and is perfect for autumn — tree identification.
“Identifying something means that you can name it, basically,” explained Heilman. “So if we want to identify a tree, we want to tell you what kind of tree it is.”
She showed viewers a book from the library that she felt would be helpful, “Tell Me, Tree: All About Trees for Kids” by Gail Gibbons. The picture book was full of information about trees, and included a section on how to identify them, with detailed illustrations of several trees and their leaves and bark.
This was one of many books that the library has on the subject, though Heilman pointed out that this particular book was written specifically for younger children. Some of the library’s books are even written about trees native to Texas and would therefore be helpful for those looking to explore the area.
One helpful tip Heilman gave was to take rubbings of leaves. She demonstrated using the faux, decorative leaves used around the library, as well as a simple plain, white sheet of paper and a crayon. She positioned the leaves vein-side up, then placed the paper over the leaves. Then, using the side of the crayon for more even pressure and better coverage than simply using the crayon’s point, she gently rubbed the crayon over the leaves. The result was a detailed outline and impression of the leaves.
Heilman said that leaf rubbings can be used to later compare to illustrations or photos in books in order to identify the trees they come from. She said, too, “It’s something you can do to make art,” suggesting framing one’s rubbings or even making greeting cards from them.
Heilman said that this would be a good activity to do when out on a walk or hike. “Take advantage (of the weather), learn from what’s around you,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/223563826546829
