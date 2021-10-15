The Stewart C, Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs last week all centered around fire prevention to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Thursday’s two virtual programs really highlighted the occasion by bringing in some special guests and holding one special tour.
Thursday morning was Firefighting Storytime with library director Lisa Youngblood, who explained at the virtual program’s opening, “I’m not going to read to you today ... but instead I have two firefighters who are going to read fabulous stories for you.”
Harker Heights Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks read “Fire! Fire!” by Gail Gibbons. The informational, non-fiction picture book discussed four types of fire — city, country, forest and waterfront — and explained how each fire was extinguished. It featured, too, the different types of vehicles and equipment used, as well as the people involved, from dispatchers to firefighters. Hicks took care to show and discuss the illustrations with her virtual audience.
Youngblood led viewers in a song, “Stop, Drop, and Roll,” compete with hand movements, before introducing her next guest reader, Firefighter Joseph Byrnes, who read the picture book “Fire Truck Vs. Dragon” by Chris Barton.
The story was about the friendship between a fire truck and a dragon who display some of their lesser-known talents, such as storytelling, shadow puppetry and staring contests (nope, no fire). Byrne was an engaging reader who read with expression throughout the story,
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/935917963804277.
Thursday evening held Family Night and featured a virtual tour of the Harker Heights Fire Department. Led by Firefighter Paramedic Stuart Kiefer, viewers were taken through the station where they saw the kitchen, day room, bedrooms, laundry area and offices.
Kiefer then led his audience into the vehicle bay, where he showed an ambulance and a fire truck, explaining what some of the equipment was and its uses. The video ended with a demonstration of the force of the water spray from the fire truck’s hose, knocking down several traffic cones with ease.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3083339875323871.
