People have gotten used to the annual Holistic Health Fair that is held every January by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, but things look a little different this year due to COVID restrictions.
It is for that reason that reference librarian Christina Link put together an entire month of adult programs that will focus on the topics of health and self-care.
Link said in an earlier interview, “We decided on February since (there is) Valentine’s Day and it is American Heart Month. It seemed like February would be a good month to just focus on loving yourself and looking at heart health.”
Link got the month kicked off with her Get Crafty program where she showed viewers how to make a homemade sugar scrub.
The library will be posting videos on a different topic each week, and will be accompanied by a related book recommendation list. This first week of February featured the topic of health and nutrition.
The video was contributed by Jonathan Rodriguez of the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension, with a healthy cookbook list posted earlier in the afternoon.
Next week’s topic will be on aromatherapy. The third and fourth weeks will feature yoga and the benefits of massage (order to be determined). A fifth, bonus video will be posted during the last week of February discussing the spine, by Dr. Ryan Vaughn, D.C., a local chiropractor.
In addition, Link’s Fiber Frenzy program on Friday, Feb. 19, will be a tutorial on how to knit a stress ball.
It’s not only adults who will get some great information on health-related topics. The library’s programs for children the week of Feb. 15 will include an “I Love Me” storytime and a “Heart Healthy” Family Night (both of these to be held on Thursday, Feb. 18).
“We still can’t do in-person programs, but we want to (continue to) provide programs for our patrons, and right now, this is the way we can do that,” Link said in an earlier interview.
Watch for the videos and other related posts on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
For more information about any of these programs, call the library at 254-953-5491.
