Visit the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to enjoy the art and poetry displays featuring the creativity of local artists and poets.
This week’s highlight is on programs for teens.
Future Creative Writers for ages 12 to 18 meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Teens can develop and diversify their writing skills in a relaxed and supportive environment.
Teen Café at 4 p.m. Wednesday is hosted by the Healthy Homes Division of the Harker Heights Police Department. To register, call Healthy Homes Youth Specialist Destinee Barton at 254-953-5429.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday for teens and adults to create fiber-based crafts for fun.
Newly arrived titles for young adults include fiction and nonfiction:
“Castles In Their Bones,” by Laura Sebastian;
“The Chandler Legacies,” by Abdi Nazemian;
“Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak,” by Charlie Jane Anders;
“Lulu And Milagro’s Search For Clarity,” by Angela Velez;
“Ma-shle: Magic and Muscles,” written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto;
“Rea-dy For La-unch: An Astronaut’s Lessons for Success on Earth,” by Scott Kelly;
“Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American,” written and illustrated by Laura Gao;
“This Woven Kingdom,” written by Tahereh Mafi and read by Kate Reading;
“A Thousand Steps Into Night,” by Traci Chee;
“You’ve Reached Sam,” by Dustin Thao.
Looking forward.
The Book Discussion Club announces Pamela Terry’s “The Sweet Taste Of Muscadines” as the subject of their Thursday, May 19 meeting. A print edition is available to request in the library’s catalog.
The Heights library announces its Local Author Fair will be Saturday, Aug. 20. If you are an author and would like to participate, call Reference Librarian Christina Link at 254-953-5491 or email clink@harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.