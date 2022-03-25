Congratulations to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for recently being awarded the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association Achievement in Excellence Award for 2021.
The award is given to libraries excelling in 10 areas of service, collections, and programs and reflects daily dedication and care for community.
Outstanding contributions and exceptional service criteria include services to underserved populations; enhanced service; effective marketing materials; cultural, topical, and educational programming; literacy support for all ages; summer reading program; collaborative efforts with community organizations; support workforce development; support digital inclusion; and professional staff training.
Thank you to the staff and volunteers who make the Heights library an anchor for community services, educational resources, and engaging programing for all ages and interests.
Looking forward:
The Book Discussion Club announces Mark Sullivan’s “The Last Green Valley” as its book pick for its Thursday, April 21 meeting.
Looking for a good read? Learn about other people’s lives th-rough their eyes with these and other titles offered in the library catalog:
“Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir,” written and illustrated by Robin Ha;
“The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives,” by Katie Couric;
“The Big Tiny: A Built-It-Myself Memoir,” by Dee Williams;
“How To Be A Heroine, or What I’ve Learned from Readi ng Too Much,” by Samantha Ellis;
“I’ll Never Write My Memoirs,” by Grace Jones;
“In Other Words,” by Jhumpa Lahiri;
“Just As I Am: A Memoir,” by Cicely Tyson;
“Prague Winter: A Personal Story of Remembrance and War, 1937-1948,” by Madeleine Korbel Albright;
“Sylvie,” written and illustrated by Sylvie Kantorovitz;
“Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle.
