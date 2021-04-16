The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is reintroducing in-person events with new precautions while continuing to provide virtual programs. Most in-person events will require registration. One such in-person event for registered participants is Happy Earth Day Babytime at 11 a.m. Monday.
Upcoming in-person events will be announced in the future.
Learn fascinating facts about our planet in celebration of Earth Day. This week’s virtual events with the librarytakes a look at some of the wonders of our world at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Energize your body and your mind during Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Colors and counting fill Story Time with Ms. Erica at 10:15 a.m. Wednesdaywith fun.
Replicate a science experiment during Science Time with Ms. Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. with Miss Lisa uses tunes and tales to spark imaginations.
Join Miss Lisa for a Family Night of craft making and storytelling at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Embark on a reading adventure with this week’s Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
More reading adventures beginwith these new titles for children in the library catalog:
“All About Fossils: Discovering Dinosaurs and Other Clues to the Past,” by Cody Crane;
“Before The Ever After,” by Jacqueline Woodson;
“Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness,” by Loryn Brantz;
“Charlie Thorne And The Lost City,” by Stuart Gibbs;
“The Couch Potato,” by Jory John;
“It’s So Quiet: A Not-Quite-Going-to-Bed Book,” by Sherri Duskey Rinker;
“Mañanaland,” by Pam Muñoz Ryan;
“My Very Favorite Book In The Whole Wide World,” by Malcolm Mitchell;
“Off To See The Sea,” by Nikki Grimes;
“Space Traveler Sally Brown,” by Ximena Hastings.
