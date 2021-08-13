The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a hidden gem amongst its programs, namely the A-List Club. For those unfamiliar with it, the club is tailor-made for teens and young adults with special needs, and gives them a chance to socialize with each other in a safe space while offering a variety of activities such as art, crafts, and games.
After in-person programming was suspended at the library due to the pandemic, the A-List Club finally returned on Tuesday night, now led by reference librarian Christina Link. While the gathering was small, attendees each got the opportunity to give their input as to what activities they would like to see moving forward.
Austin Palumbo had a list of suggestions that he shared with Link, among them dancing, painting, video games and watching his favorite Disney movies.
“I was (also) thinking of board games,” Link said, which Austin, who enjoys playing both board and card games, thought was a great idea.
The discussions continued over snacks and coloring, with Austin drawing his own creations. Link, who colored right along with attendees, brought up the idea of crafts everyone might like to do, and Halloween crafts became a popular topic. “That will definitely be on the roster for October,” Link said.
Kim Palumbo, Austin’s mother, is glad that the A-List Club is back. “This is a time (for Austin) to socialize with other kids because he’s out of school and not able to see his friends. He gets lonely,” she said.
“(It’s also) a chance (for Austin) to do activities that he wouldn’t otherwise do at home,” she continued, adding, “(It) also helps him be more independent, do something by himself more.”
Austin, too, missed the A-List Club and is happy to see its return. He said that what he likes most about it is, “Talking to friends and singing songs.”
By the end of the night, Link was armed with plenty of ideas for the future, and attendees looking forward to the next meeting.
Link said, “I got lots of good ideas,” and said that she, too, is looking forward to next month. She hopes that more people will come and join in the fun.
A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month. Call Link at the library at 254-953-5491 for more information.
