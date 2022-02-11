Members of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s A-List Club, a program for teens and adults with special needs, were treated to a fun craft on Tuesday evening that celebrated not Valentine’s Day, but Mardi Gras: decorative masks.
“It’s Mardi Gras season,” said reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the monthly program. New Orleans has been holding Mardi Gras parades since early January (the season kicks off on Twelfth Night, which fell on January 6 this year) and will continue until Fat Tuesday (which falls on March 1 this year).
Masks are a staple of Mardi Gras celebrations with a long history. The tradition began years ago in Europe and was adopted for Mardi Gras celebrations in the United States, and New Orleans in particular, some 300 years ago. During times when social classes were distinct, masks enabled wearers to mingle with one another without those social constraints. The tradition has endured, and now everyone is free to wear a mask during Mardi Gras (those who ride on floats during parades are actually required by law to wear them!).
Link supplied all the necessary materials for attendees to create their very own Mardi Gras masks. They could choose one of several designs to color, then decorate and cut out to wear the mask if they wished. In addition to the markers for coloring, there were also different rhinestones and feathers they could glue to their masks.
Austin Palumbo of Harker Heights used purple, red and green for his mask, and spent his time looking up designs he could add that would reflect his love of zombies. He would take his mask home to finish.
Copperas Cove resident Leo Thompson chose to color his mask gold and red, and spent a good deal of his time with little personal details. Saying he was “just going with the flow,” he drew in several Japanese symbols that he said were meaningful to him; he said that he would like to learn more about the Japanese culture and perhaps even learn some of the Japanese language.
Once he cut out his mask, Leo affixed wooden sticks to the bottom (rather that use ribbon for ties), then added feathers to complete the project. His final product was very festive.
“They seemed to enjoy the activity,” Link said at the end of the program. Both Leo and Austin said that they did, indeed, enjoy the craft.
A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the library. Call the library at 254-953-5491 for more information.
