Last week’s “I Love Earth” Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a lot of information, experiments, and activities for area youngsters, to include volcanoes and even how to make land forms from sugar cookies.
Last Thursday’s Family Night was no different, this time explaining recycling to young viewers of the virtual program.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said at the top of the video, “I thought what we would do today is we would look at some ways that we could take care of our Earth, our BIG home, but also look at some of the other really interesting homes that people live in around the world.”
She began with the nonfiction book “If You Lived Here: Houses of the World” by Giles Laroche. Using collages as illustrations, the book discussed the houses that different people around the world live in, to include the pueblos of the Native Americans, cave dwellings in Spain, chateaus in France, and Yurts in Mongolia. There was even a brief mention of Airstream trailers, houseboats, and treehouses.
Youngblood then segued into how to take care of our own little piece of Earth by using the three R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, She sang a recycling song to help children remember these, to the tune of “The More We Get Together.” She then went on to explain each concept in ways that were easy for children to understand.
Reduce, said Youngblood, means, “Making less trash to start with … paying attention to the amount of trash we throw away.”
Reuse (“The thing I like to do most,” she said) means, “Taking things that you already have and using it again and again.”
Recycle is to take that trash and, “Send it to a place that will take the material and make something else out of it.”
She said there is a recycling center right there in Harker Heights. She made a point of showing where on plastics and bottles one can find the recycling symbol so they would know what one could take.
She gave plenty of examples of how she reuses items, such as using yogurt containers to hold sewing/crafting supplies, or for keeping daily vitamin doses. Many items she uses as percussive instruments: an empty oatmeal container, for instance, becomes a drum; an empty baking soda container becomes a shaker when filled with rice.
At the end of the program, she said to her audience, “I know you’ll be taking care of your homes, and we’re going to be taking care of the Earth, which is home to all of us.”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/406138597373733/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.