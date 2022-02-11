Last Tuesday, Feb. 1, saw another Chinese New Year, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library found ways to celebrate, including with last Thursday’s Family Night program.
Library director Lisa Youngblood explained to her virtual audience that Chinese New Year is “actually the lunar New Year, the first time we see the new moon.”
The program featured two books on the subject, the first of which was “This Next New Year” by Janet S. Wong. The book discussed some of the traditions associated with Chinese New Year, told from the perspective of the young half-Korean main character. The young boy talked of some of the food, red envelopes of money, cleaning the house to prepare it for good luck, and setting off firecrackers to ward away bad luck, among other traditions.
Youngblood had already explained that red is considered a lucky color and pointed out all the red decorations she had placed about her kitchen. She also showed a dragon puppet she had made which resembled the dragon one typically sees in Chinese New Year parades, as well as some decorative firecrackers.
“I am definitely ready to make sure that my next New Year is going to be a great new year,” she said.
The second book of the evening was “Ruby’s Chinese New Year” by Vickie Lee. The picture book introduced the animals of the Chinese Zodiac, all of which helped the young main character get to her grandmother’s house to deliver a gift.
All the animals contributed gifts of their own, as well, making for a fun and fulfilling New Year’s celebration for all.
Youngblood then discussed a bit about the Chinese zodiac with her viewers, explaining that last year was the Year of the Ox, next year will be the Year of the Rabbit, and this year is the Year of the Tiger.
“I know that for you and for me, this could be the best year ever,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2986323421617538.
