Earth Day fell on Thursday, April 22, so it was only fitting that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program celebrated the day with library director Lisa Youngblood talking recycling with her audience.
“Welcome to our Earth Day Family Night,” Youngblood said in introduction to the virtual program. “This is the day where we celebrate our Earth ... and we want to take care of our Earth because we only have one.”
For the storytime portion of the program, she used the non-fiction book “Planet Earth (A True Book)” by Stephanie Warren Drimmer. As the book was comprised of short chapters, Youngblood took the opportunity to explain how to use the table of contents before reading. Youngblood would read only two of the short chapters.
The introductory chapter of the book gave interesting facts about our planet, such as it travels at a rate of 60,000 miles per hour, and that the coldest day on record was -144 degrees Fahrenheit (the hottest temperature recorded was 134 degrees Fahrenheit). It also discussed the layers of the Earth, and the different zones (such as tropical zones).
Youngblood also read the chapter that covered extreme weather, which included hurricanes and tornadoes. It also discussed climate change, a relevant topic today.
After reading to her audience, Youngblood introduced the topic of recycling by singing the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” song (to the tune of “The More We Get Together”). She then brought out a bag full of different items to sort for reuse, recycling, or trash.
She had several different plastic items, such as a plastic jug and a plastic jar, which she said she likes to repurpose into a drum or a shaker, respectively, and which could also be recycled. Plastic bags, she said, can be reused, or designated as trash. Cardboard items and glass containers can both be reused or recycled. And aluminum cans are recycled.
Bubble wrap, on the other hand, was a bit trickier. To recycle, one must first pop all the bubbles, and cannot be put with other recyclables. Instead, it must be kept separate, and taken to the recycling center to make sure that it can be accepted.
Otherwise, it’s trash.
As for mailing envelopes that are lined with bubble wrap, those are designated trash due to the bubble wrap being so firmly affixed to the interior of the paper envelope, making it difficult to separate.
At the end of the program, Youngblood said, “I invite you to reduce, reuse, and recycle as you’re enjoying the Earth.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/138118108221283
