The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been celebrating the spring season, bringing content to both children and adult members of the community. April is also Jazz Appreciation Month, so library director Lisa Youngblood held a music program to introduce both basic musical concepts and the genre to viewers of last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program.
The program began with a reading of the book “Bebop Express” by H.L. Panahi. The story, featuring new passengers with different instruments at each stop that the train makes, held both rhythm and rhyme, and used literary devices such as alliteration and onomatopoeia. Youngblood used the story, too, to introduce the onomatopoeia (“They’re basically sound words,” she explained), as well as terms such as “scatting,” which she defined as, “Using your voice almost like an instrument.”
After the book, Youngblood said, “I thought that we would just take a look today at the drum,” explaining that the drum is a percussion instrument, which means, “You make sound by something hitting something else.” Percussion instruments, she said, include rhythm sticks, shakers, and jingle bells, and can be as basic and easy as clapping one’s hands together or patting one’s legs. (She had examples of these instruments, as well as an African drum and a set of bongo drums.)
Youngblood encouraged viewer participation with their hands or feet, or through using items such as wooden utensils and pots and pans. She led participants in practicing counting by keeping an eight-count, patterning, and singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
Next, family member Shelby Martin joined Youngblood, saying that she likes to drum an “alternating beat.” Martin said, “What’s really, really cool about these drums is that the center of the drum makes a different sound than the side of the drum.” She demonstrated this by playing the African drum, joined by Youngblood with the rhythm sticks.
Amid much laughing, Martin and Youngblood decided to dance as they played. “If we move with it, it will look cooler!” Youngblood exclaimed. Youngblood then encouraged everyone to get up and move for some “freeform” dancing and playing of their own.
“We know that we want healthy hearts, and minds, and bodies, and it all works together, so everybody get up and do that,” she said to her audience.
The program ended with Martin hilariously lamenting that they were “breaking up the band.”
In addition to the counting and patterning, other skills children learned from the program were opposites, repetition, and sequencing, as well as getting to work on both fine and gross motor skills. Pretty good for a short, virtual program.
“I hope you guys will enjoy dancing, moving, (and) grooving to whatever your favorite music is,” Youngblood said in closing.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3681478348629292
