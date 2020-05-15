The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library holds its Family Night on the library’s Facebook page every Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m., and last week’s Family Night centered on tea — just in time for Mother’s Day.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’ve done Mother’s Day Tea for years. What we’re trying to do (now) is, we wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day as we always do, but we wanted to do different themes.”
The Mother’s Day Tea Party that was held last Thursday night was all about the science of tea, taught through Youngblood brewing up different teas in different vessels.
Youngblood began by producing both a pan and a kettle, filling them with water and putting them on the stove to boil.
While the water was heating, and after she showed people watching from home different teacups and mugs, she read the story “Mother’s Day” by Anne Rockwell.
The multicultural story focused on students
