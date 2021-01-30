Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library may have been about the weather, but the Thursday night Family Night program had something a little different in mind.
“I hope that you are ready to have a lot of fun with some groovy book and some cool dance moves,” library director Lisa Youngblood said at the opening of the virtual program. She was introducing the Disco Dance Party, fun for children both young and old.
And Youngblood came prepared, dressed as she was in her shiny disco pants and “psychedelic” colored shirt; her kitchen was decorated, too, and included a miniature disco ball.
There were also a couple of special guests who joined in the fun: Youngblood’s dogs, Lando and India Jane. “Who let the dogs out?” Youngblood asked. “We did!”
And her dogs were out to “help” read the first of two books, “Groovy Joe Dance Party Countdown” by Eric Litwin (author of the “Pete the Cat” books), which happened to feature — a dog.
The rhyming text tells the tale of Groovy Joe, who is ready to boogie down as a party of one, but more and more friends show up and they all have a fabulous disco dance party. The story also works on counting skills and introduces children to different musical instruments, and Youngblood danced and sang her way through the story, adding to this Family Night’s festive air.
Youngblood then took the opportunity to teach young viewers some smooth disco moves, such as the point move (popularized by John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever”) and the hitchhiker. She put all the moves together, and encouraged viewers at home to join in.
The second book she ready was “Kitchen Disco” by Clare Foges (highly appropriate given Youngblood was herself holding a disco party in her own kitchen). The rhyming picture book tells the story of all the fruit in the kitchen having their own dance party once everyone is in bed for the night. Once again, Youngblood brought the story to life by dancing along with the story and encouraging viewers to do the same.
For the rest of the program, Youngblood did, indeed, hold a disco party. Turning off the lights, she let her mirrored disco ball shine as she danced to some disco music, using both the moves she taught viewers earlier and some freestyling.
“Remember,” Youngblood said at the end of the program, “You can get up and dance (and) you don’t have to wait for a special occasion. You can make your very own special occasion.
“Happy dancing!” she concluded.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/164888158430775.
