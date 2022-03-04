The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library had several themes last month, but it ended February with its Family Night program, taking a look at Black History Month.
Library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity to introduce two important Black figures through the reading of two books.
Both picture book biographies, the first she read was titled “A Computer Named Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon” by Suzanne Slade. (The movie Hidden Figures” was based on Johnson’s life.)
Born in 1918, Katherine Johnson was a mathematical genius. Entering high school at the age of 10, and college at 15, Johnson became a teacher, then later worked at NASA, performing complex math calculations that would enable space travel. She was responsible for helping to put Alan Shepard Jr. in space in 1961, then John Glenn in 1962, and later Neil Armstrong on 1969. She died in 2020 at the age of 101.
“I like hearing that you can do what you put your mind to,” Youngblood told her viewers at the story’s conclusion.
Her second book was “Whoosh! Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions” by Chris Barton. Born in 1949, Lonnie Johnson knew he wanted to be an inventor at a young age.
He became an engineer, working for first the United States Air Force and later NASA. One night, quite by accident, he invented what would become his most famous, and lucrative, invention: The Super-Soaker water gun.
Johnson would also develop different types of Nerf guns, also widely popular, as well as an all-ceramic battery. He is still working on his Johnson Thermoelectric Energy Converter, which converts solar energy into electricity.
“I hope that you will be thinking about how you can use science and your own ideas to make really cool things,” Youngblood told viewers.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/686918252495616.
