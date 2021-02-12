While last week’s programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focused mainly on Groundhog Day, the Family Night program took a little detour and celebrated the Chinese New Year.
It also had one other main difference from many other Family Night programs, in that this time, it was filmed not in library director Lisa Youngblood’s home, but in the library itself, from what Youngblood affectionately termed “Studio B.”
“We’re a little bit early,” Youngblood said at the program’s opening, “because Chinese New Year is actually on the 12th of February.”
After pointing out all the items she had before her in the color red (including her own shirt), she introduced what she said was one of her “favorite books ever,” “This Next New Year” by Janet Wong.
The colorfully illustrated picture book explained that the lunar new year celebrates the first day of the first new moon, and discussed many traditions associated with the holiday. Foods, parades, fireworks and red envelopes stuffed with money, were all presented in terms easy for young children to understand.
It also noted that many of the character’s friends celebrate it, as well, and all come from different cultures, which, Youngblood explained, means that the Chinese New Year is celebrated all over the world.
The author’s note gave additional facts about the holiday, such as the lunar new year is based on 354 days rather that our 365-day year, as well as information about foods associated with it, such as peaches and tangerines.
Youngblood had several props, or items associated with the Chinese New Year laid out before her, and she described and discussed a little bit about each one. Chinese firecrackers, red envelopes for stuffing money (or good wishes for the new year), and the Chinese characters for happiness, wealth and longevity were all included, with Youngblood saying that wealth may mean money, but also could mean wealth in the form of friendships.
She also talked about the dragon being a part of the Chinese culture, and used this as a springboard for a dragon mask craft that children could do at home.
Supplies needed for the craft were a paper plate, a dragon mask cutout (this she posted in the comments section for viewers to access), colorful paper in any color, a pen, scissors and some glue.
To assemble the mask, Youngblood cut out strips from the colored paper and folded them using an accordion fold. She cut out eye holes in both the mask and the paper plate, and suggested coloring the dragon at this stage, before gluing it in place. She then glued the strips around the edges of the plate and finally glued the mask over the front, making sure to line up the eye holes with those on the plate. And the mask was done.
She did let parents know that using scissors is a skill that young children can begin early, helping to develop fine motor skills and eye-hand coordination. “It will give them those skills early on, so they’ll have confidence later,” she said in a later interview.
Finally, Youngblood said that the mask could be adapted to a stick puppet by taping a ruler or Popsicle stick to the bottom of the plate.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/418919342770730.
