Last week, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a career week that highlighted videos of city officials and others discussing their jobs, much like children would get from attending regular school, only virtual.
In keeping with the career-oriented theme, last Thursday’s Family Night shone a spotlight on teachers, and featured a how-to on making butter with only one ingredient — heavy cream.
Library director Lisa Youngblood led the special Career Week Family Night. She gave a brief introduction with a description of her job, and launched into reading the book of the night, “Cook-A-Doodle-Doo!” by Janet Stevens.
In this picture book, Big Brown Rooster (great-grandson of the Little Red Hen) is sick and tired of eating chicken feed, and runs across his great-grandmother’s cookbook.
Enlisting the help of his friends, and though they know nothing about cooking, they attempt to make strawberry shortcake. The tale is laced with cooking terms throughout, and Youngblood explained things as she read the story so that viewers at home could understand.
“I read you a book about cooking,” Youngblood said at the conclusion of the story,” so for Career Day I would like to introduce you to one of my family members, Shelby Martin, who is a teacher.”
Martin, a teacher at Copperas Cove High School, said, “I teach culinary arts and food science,” and, questioned by Youngblood, talked a little about her education and different ways to become a teacher. She herself started out in kitchens, becoming a teacher later as she enjoyed that aspect of her job the most.
Youngblood said in a later interview, “We definitely knew we wanted a teacher for career day,” as children are familiar with teachers, no matter their age.
Choosing Martin was a no-brainer; in addition to being very familiar with Family Night, she has volunteered at the library for some time, and is comfortable in front of the camera, taping videos for her students already. Youngblood also said that it was a great way to show kids that there are “other teachers you can be.”
Martin told viewers at home, “We are making butter,” and brought out a container of heavy whipping cream.
“You can use a whisk, you can use a hand mixer, you can use a stand mixer, but we are going to use … jars.” Her jar had been chilled, explaining that a cold jar mixes the cream better than one at room temperature.
She poured roughly one half a cup of the cream into the jar for Youngblood and told her to shake it (vigorously); as Youngblood began to shake, Martin explained the different stages the cream would go through — whipped cream (about 10 minutes), then curdled cream (about two minutes more), then butter (about 15 minutes). Martin even had examples of each stage to show viewers at home.
Throughout the lesson, the two women talked and joked, making the video even more fun to watch.
Youngblood said she had a lot of fun doing the program, and said of Martin, “She thought it was fun and had a great time!”
To watch the video (and learn a little about making butter in a jar), please visit the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
