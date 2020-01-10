The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a wide array of programming for all ages, including adults, but now one of those adult programs has come to an end.

Fiber Frenzy was a program where adults could bring their fiber arts projects, be it knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching or anything else in that vein, to the library and sit back and work in a relaxing environment with other like-minded people. However, due to sporadic attendance, the program had to be let go.

