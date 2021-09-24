The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s monthly Fiber Frenzy program is one that highlights fiber arts projects. This has included cross stitch, crochet, and knitting in the past, and this month reference librarian Christina Link taught some knitting basics in anticipation of future projects.
“I am just going to show you the basics of knitting with the cast-on and the knit stitch,” Link said at the virtual program’s opening.
The only materials needed were yarn and knitting needles; the size of the needles are determined by the type of yarn one uses (the yarn’s packaging should state what size to use). Link was using a heavy, chunky yarn and size 10-1/2 needles.
She began with a simple slip stitch and the slid her first needle into the loop this created. She said she would, for the purpose of the demonstration, be casting on 10 stitches. The loop created by her sip stitch was the first of the ten.
Link also explained that there are two types of knitting, American and Continental, and that she uses Continental. She said that the difference between them is that with Continental knitting, the yarn is kept on the left side and in the left hand for tension at all times, similar to how the yarn is held when crocheting.
The second needle was what Link called the “working” needle or, “The one in your right hand.” She slid this into the loop she had just created on the side closest to her, wrapped the yarn around the needle, and pulled it through. The loop on the working needle she slid onto the first, and showed there were now two stitches on the first needle.
She repeated this process for the rest of the row, tightening the stitches as she went. These cast-on stitches formed “the base of the project.”
The next step was to knit the cast-on stitches. She knit into the first stitch closest to the point of the needle, sliding the working needle into the loop, catching the yarn, and pulling it through. Then came what she called the “scary part,” sliding the loop off of the needle completely.
“At first it doesn’t really look like you’re doing anything, but trust me, you are,” she said.
She repeated this process until all the stitches were now on the working needle. Once this was achieved, she turned the needle, flipping it around so what was the empty needle became the working needle. The entire process would be repeated throughout the project.
“With each row you go, your project will continue to grow along the bottom,” Link said, showing the rows of stitches she had completed.
Link said that October’s project will be to make a diagonal knitted scarf. She also let viewers know that she is happy to answer questions should anyone need help. Contact her at the library at 254-953-5491.
Watch the tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/184921573641841.
