Tuesday night saw another installment of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s monthly Get Crafty program, this time a virtual offering, hosted by reference librarian Christian Link. Once again, the project required minimal supplies which one would either have around the home or can easily procure.
Link told her audience, “It’s (National) Library Card Sign-up Month, and to celebrate that, we’re going to make these cute little library card holders.”
The materials needed were some felt material (plus some extra scraps), scissors, hot glue, and any embellishment items one might want to add to their finished product, such as a button, other fabric scraps, sequins, or even jewels.
Link used her own library card to measure how much fabric she would need, saying that the project was simple enough that no pattern was needed. She placed her card on the felt, leaving about a half-inch on either side of the card that would be glued together. She then folded the felt over the card twice, forming an envelope, or pouch, which the card would fit into, as well as providing what would be a front flap. She then cut the material, giving her a smallish rectangle of felt.
Once again placing the card onto the felt, she got her glue gun to glue the sides of the felt together. “You’re just creating an envelope,” she explained. The card sat within the bottom fold of the felt, and there was an overhang that would become the closure flap. All that needed gluing was the material to the card’s sides.
All that was left to do was to add any decorations one might want to personalize their card holder.
Link’s finished example included a felt heart and several jewels. She also suggested adding a button to close the card holder, saying that it would be “a fun little extra detail to add ... Have fun adding as much or as little bling to your card holder as you want.”
She added a heart to her demo project, too, saying with a big smile and laugh, “My library card holder has a heart on it because I love libraries!”
The project itself took less than 10 minutes.
“Have fun, be creative, and happy crafting,” Link said at the close of the program.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/812426812773687.
