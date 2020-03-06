On the first Tuesday of each month, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library hosts “Get Crafty,” an art program that is designed for the busy adult that allows some time to just create. The project of the month is always reflective of a special holiday or season, and this month attendees made lucky shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day.
Reference librarian Christina Link brought out shamrock cutouts and said, “We’re decorating shamrocks, but not just decorating. The point to these is to de-stress and think about what’s positive in our life, what you’re lucky to have.”
Link had lots of decorative paper, and this was used to cut out individual “leaves” that would fit into the leaves of the shamrock. Folded over, each became a flap which opened up and one would write in that flap what one felt lucky for.
“Be creative,” Link told the small group. “Do a bunch of smaller pieces or a couple of large ones.” Link herself made three large flaps out of different colors, gluing them onto her shamrock and filling them with positive affirmations such as how lucky she feels to get to work in a library.
Evelyn Arroyo of Harker Heights was at Get Crafty for the first time. “I haven’t been able to come until this month,” she said. “This is my ‘me time;’ leave everybody at home and relax for a bit.” Using green and yellow pastels, she made two flaps per leaf, giving her a total of six blessings in her shamrock. She had time to make a second shamrock, and proclaimed the evening, “Very relaxing.”
Angela Perez came with her 13-year-old daughter Isabella. While Bella used a large piece of decorative paper to draw on and decorate (incorporating the shamrock), Perez first did a shamrock, complete with blessings, then expanded the project into a full St. Patrick’s Day collage featuring a large shamrock, a pot of gold, and inspirational messages. She said it wasn’t just what she felt lucky for, “Mine is about creating my own luck.”
Perez said of the evening, “I enjoyed it because I got to draw stuff I like, and it gives Bella a creative outlet.
“These activities give you a chance to be creative and realize magic can happen everywhere. That’s why I love the library’s craft activities,” she concluded.
Link said, “(This was a way to) give yourself pause and think about the good things in your life, and have a little reminder of that.” She was quite pleased with how well-received the project was.
The next art event at the library will be on March 17, when Bad Art Night makes a return. The idea is to come and make purposefully bad art, and the worst piece will win a prize. It begins at 6 p.m.
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m.
