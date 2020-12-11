The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is held on the second Tuesday of each month, and always features a seasonal project. This month, reference librarian Christina Link taught viewers of the virtual program how to make holiday wreaths from just a few materials, most of which people would have at home.
The materials needed for the project were a foam wreath form, which can be found at any craft store (“You can do any size that you want,” Link said); Christmas ribbon in any theme or color (Link used several different ribbons in silver and blue); embellishments, such as garland or ornaments; and glue (Link used hot glue, but any kind would do).
Link began by wrapping her ribbon around the wreath, gluing the end piece to the foam and overlapping the ribbon so that none of the foam form underneath showed. As she was using several different kinds of ribbon, she went about a quarter of the way around the wreath before switching to her next ribbon.
She secured the ends of her ribbon with a bit of the hot glue, repeating with the next ribbon. “You can alternate and repeat them as much as you like,” she said.
After her wreath was completely covered with the ribbon, Link added a bow (with a ribbon different from those she used to wrap the wreath). She said to add the bow where the ribbon both began and ended; this would hide the ends while at the same time adorn the wreath. “If you like, you can add a little dab of glue … to keep it from sliding … and hold it in place.”
For the final steps, she added some embellishments. “You can use as much detail as you like,” Link said. She used a silver garland that she tied around the base of the wreath, and some silver ornaments that she tied to the wreath with some blue string that would blend in with the ribbon.
In just a few minutes, Link had a beautiful holiday wreath that was ready to display.
“There’s really no wrong way to do this,” Link told viewers. “The important thing is always to have fun and be as creative as you want to get.”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/175892244193033.
