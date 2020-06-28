The Stewart C. Meyers Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program, held every Thursday evening, always reflects the theme of the week.
Last week was Medieval Week, and library director Lisa Youngblood led the virtual program that included a storytime and a crafting activity on making crowns.
“I tried to read a longer book,” Youngblood said in an interview, saying the book was to hook both younger and older readers. She said the story, “Bloom” by Doreen Cronin, was “about ... truly looking at yourself as being extraordinary,” a theme that older children would get.
In the video, a fully costumed Youngblood told viewers at the story’s conclusion, “I don’t think there’s any such thing as an ordinary person ... I think everybody is a little, a lot, extraordinary inside.”
Then, after showing her collection of crowns (king’s and queen’s, circlets, tiaras, and even one made entirely of pipe cleaners), she introduced the project.
Materials needed were paper, glue, decorative items such as sequins and scissors. She took a long piece of paper and cut out a replicating design, much like paper dolls; this she repeated a couple of times, showing viewers how to do it themselves step-by-step.
She turned these into crowns by gluing the ends together and decorating them (she used pompoms and sequins). She also demonstrated how to make a crown of pipe cleaners.
The crowns can be made by everyday items found around the house.
“We know people have supplies at their homes. With all our crafts we try to encourage creativity.”
Even Youngblood’s dress was made from items found around her own home.
The program ended with a recitation of “Jack and Jill” (Jack broke his own crown, remember).
The video can be seen on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
Don’t forget that amnesty is ongoing at the library through July 5. All fines for overdue items will be waived until then, and materials can be returned either inside the library or at their 24-hour book return drop.
