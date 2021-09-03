It was Mythical Creatures Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library last week, and this meant that, in addition to the usual program lineup, the week also held a few little extras.
One of those was a craft tutorial on how to make a pop-up castle card.
Led by volunteer Victoria Leffers, there were a few materials needed to complete the craft, most of which most people could gather from around the home: glue, a ruler, scissors, pencils, colored construction paper (yellow, green and another color of one’s choosing — Leffers used red), white paper and white cardstock (or construction paper).
Leffers was using templates for the project, but most of the components could also be drawn by hand. (Get the template here: https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/photos/p.4626147850750233/4626147850750233/?type3 )
The first step was to take the cardstock (or construction paper) and fold it in half to make the card. The next few steps involved the parts needed for the front of the card using the yellow and blue construction paper.
Beginning with the yellow construction paper, she drew and cut out two trumpets, which she then glued to the front, one at the top left and the other at the bottom right of the card. She next used the red construction paper to draw and cut out two banner shapes and glued those just underneath her trumpets.
“When we glue the banners, it’s important to remember that we attach the banners in a way that only the little top parts … are actually touching the trumpet itself,” she advised.
She also said that writing the card’s message on the front is easier to do at this stage since the card lays flatter than when the pop-up component is added to the interior.
Taking the green construction paper, Leffers measured the inside of the card to see what she would need for the grass component of the card.
She cut out and glued two pieces, one for each side.
Leffers cut out her castle template, then decorated it. She then folded along the template’s dotted lines, and recommended folding it down the middle to make the opening and closing of the finished card easier.
She glued the backs of the castle’s flaps to either side of the card’s crease, just touching the top of the green and lining the center of the castle with the center crease of the card.
These steps were repeated with the tower component, which she attached the side of the castle.
The rest of the card’s interior Leffers said can be personalized with one’s own message and illustrations.
“You can add some trees, you can add bushes, you can add a knight (or) a princess, whatever you like,” she said.
Watch the full tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1012788822879673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.