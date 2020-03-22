Family Nights are a staple program every Thursday night at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and Family Science Night occurs on one Thursday a month. Last Thursday was March’s Science Night, and the subject was seeds, a timely subject as area children celebrated Spring Break.
Thursday night’s program was like the “Paint and Plant” that children’s librarian Amanda Hairston headed last Monday, but this program was much more intimate, allowing Hairston to better interact with the children and answer their questions.
Hairston said, “We’ll read some nonfiction stories … and we’ll be planting some marigolds tonight. They grow quickly and get flowers in about four weeks.”
The first book read was “A Seed is Sleepy” by Dianna Hutts Aston. Children learned many different, interesting facts, such as the orchid has the smallest seeds, a cocoa date palm weighs 60 pounds, and that Hairston’s favorite seed is the hamburger bean. Hairston kept up a dialog with the children throughout the story, asking them questions and keeping them engaged.
The second book, “Plants Can’t Sit Still” by Rebecca E. Hirsch, discussed all the different ways that a plant does, in fact, move. Once again, Hairston led a discussion throughout the book and answered questions posed by her young attendees, such as why pots have holes in their bottoms (to allow the soil to receive oxygen).
Before the planting began, Hairston prepared the children by giving them some practical information about seeds and seed packets. She explained that the backs of seed packets tell what the seed needs to grow, its germination period (she also defined the word “germination”), and what the plant will need to grow (full sunlight, partial shade, etc.).
Everyone was given a plastic cup, into which children put soil. Then Hairston taught them to poke a hole about one inch in depth into the soil before adding the seeds. Then to cover the seeds with soil.
Four-year-old Addison Schmitt said, “You only water it a little. I take care of my plants.”
Oscar Maravilla, on the other hand, only 11 years old, took the science part of the night quite seriously. “I may have to do an experiment on fertilizer,” he said as he covered up his seed, then proceeded to help some of the younger children with their planting.
Deloris Sherman of Killeen brought her granddaughter to the program, who had a special connection to the program. “Years ago we came every Wednesday,” Sherman said. “(And) Thursday nights were a ritual we observed every year. There’s a tree out back that she planted about four years ago.” After the program was over, Sherman, her granddaughter, and Hairston all paid a visit to that tree.
“This is always a good program,” Hairston said. “It’s a time to see things growing, (and) it ties into spring.”
