While Nov. 11 was Veteran’s Day, it did not mean that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library kept its regularly scheduled content from being posted. In fact, the Science Time program video dropped right on time, and with a really cool little musical lesson.
Library clerk Heather Heilman opened the virtual program by stating, “This week we’re looking at rhymes, so to go along with that, we’re going to look at pitches.”
She said the library posted a video over the summer of a man who played the “glass harmonica,” which is a series of glass bowls (or stemware) of graduating sizes which produce musical tones via friction, which was similar to what she would be teaching. (The glass harmonica is one of Benjamin Franklin’s lesser-known inventions.)
“I thought I would explain to you … making different pitches with water and just the glass in your hand,” she said. “We’re going to change the amount of water in the glass as we do this, so you can see how changing the amount of water in the glass will change the sound that we make.”
Drawing attention to the half-filled glass goblet and pitcher of water at hand, Heilman wet her fingers and ran them around the rim of the glass, making a musical tone.
She added some water, changing the pitch of the musical note to a deeper, or lower, pitch.
Reducing the amount of water changed the note to a higher pitch.
“What is making the sound is the vibration,” she said.
What happens is this: When you rub your fingers around the rim of the glass, your finger encounters friction.
When your fingers are moistened with water, the water provides a cushion of sorts that reduces that friction.
Under the right conditions, the pressure and moisture created by running your fingers around the glass’ rim cause vibrations on the sides of the glass.
The vibrations are transmitted to the surrounding air, making a sound wave and creating a specific tone, which changes with the amount of water in the glass.
These vibrations can actually be seen in the water in the glass.
“It’s music science,” Heilman said at the video’s end, “which makes it even that much better.”
View the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3410246112427026.
