Science Time is a virtual program that is held by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library every Wednesday afternoon. Hosted by library clerk Heather Heilman, each week the program spotlights a scientific concept, and usually features a simple experiment that kids can replicate at home with a few easy-to-find materials.
This week, with the library’s springtime theme, Heilman explored the refraction of light using only three items: Two clear, glass vases of differing sizes; water; and a children’s book that had a colorful photo on the cover.
Heilman began the program by saying, “Today we’re going to look at some of the cool things that can happen with light. ... We’re going to look at refraction today.”
She went on to define refraction as “the bending of light,” saying, “It bends on its own when it goes through certain substances and changes how things look.”
Light travels at different speeds, moving the quickest through air. When it encounters another medium, such as water, it bends and its speed slows down, then bends again and its speed picks back up once it hits the air again before it reaches one’s eyes.
Heilman used a rainbow as an example. When the light goes through water vapor, or through a glass prism, the light bends, essentially “breaking the light apart,” as Heilman said, making a rainbow.
While Heilman didn’t have a prism on hand to show viewers a rainbow, she instead used the illustration on a book to demonstrate the refraction of light and how it can make the image appear differently as one views it. The mediums she used for the refraction were two tall clear vases full of water.
She drew viewers’ attention to the right-facing chameleon on the cover of the book, then placed it in front of the tall and wide vase of water. The chameleon appeared to then be facing left. Why? Because as the light bent first through the glass, then the water, then the glass again before hitting the air, the light paths crossed, making it seem as if the picture had changed direction.
She repeated this using the tall, slender vase of water, and again, the picture changed direction and became slightly distorted. She then placed the vases together and moved the picture across them slowly, making the concept easier to see.
She said this is similar to the distortion in fun-house mirrors, except with mirrors the concept is reflection rather than refraction. “Next time we meet, I think I’m going to talk a little bit about reflection,” she said.
Of that experiment, she said, “It’s really kind of fun to play around with.” It is also very easy for children to repeat at home.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/456113628773146.
