A recent virtual Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library continued the summer’s water theme, but added an extra element that was sure to grab the attention (and imagination) of any viewer.
“We are talking pirate science today,” said library clerk Heather Heilman, seated outside next to a water-filled wading pool.
She explained that she would be looking at buoyancy through experimenting with homemade boats (these would be very easy for children to replicate at home).
First, she defined buoyancy as “how well something floats,” showing that a kitchen sponge floats well (and is therefore buoyant) while a pebble does not. She then brought out a premade wooden boat; this, too, floated, which she said is due to the fact that wood is naturally buoyant.
She blew up a balloon and attached it to the boat, which moved as the air in the balloon was released
Heilman made three different boats for her experiment. The first, made of a kitchen sponge, had a hole cut in the middle of it and a straw inserted. Attaching the balloon to the top of the straw (and secured with a rubber band), Heilman blew up the balloon, set the boat on the water, and released it, watching as the air propelled the boat (and laughing when the boat turned over on its side).
Her second boat, this one made from a milk container, did much better.
Again with the straw and the air from the balloon propelling the boat (without capsizing), she postulated that it performed better, perhaps, because this vessel had more depth to it.
Of her third boat, made from a frozen-meal container, she said, “That one, I think, was our best one.” This one really motored its way through the water.
“What’s going to change how well this floats,” she explained, “is going to depend on how much is in it.”
She said that pirates would have had treasure and lots of people, possibly altering how well their ships floated as well as the speed with which they would be able to move.
She demonstrated this by adding several pebbles to the third boat, and while it still floated and moved through the water, it was not as fast.
Heilman closed out the lesson by encouraging viewers to make their own vessels at home to experiment with, and to “have some pirate-y fun on the open seas.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/195286609294850.
