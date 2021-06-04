With spring well underway, the themes have been for the programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Many of those programs have been on gardening recently, so library clerk Heather Heilman used the opportunity to teach viewers of the weekly Science Time program how to plant seeds in basic plastic cups.
“We’re going to start some seeds,” she said in the opening of the virtual program, “and we’re going to do it in one of the easier ways, and this way also really allows you to see how the seed develops into an actual plant.”
Materials needed were a couple of clear plastic cups, some water, white paper towels and some seeds (Heilman used two kinds, beans and flowers). Potting mix would be needed once the seeds began to sprout.
She began by taking the paper towels and pressing them down into the bottoms of the cups, adding water to get the towels good and moist (just not too wet). Beginning with the bean seeds, she placed them one by one around the edges, between the paper towel and the side of the cup. She repeated this step with the flower seeds.
“This will make it a little bit easier for (the seeds) to get sunshine,” she explained, “and will make it easier to see once the plant starts to sprout.”
Once she was done planting her seeds, she said they would be placed in the sun and checked on every one to two days, watering if necessary, and watched to see if they would sprout.
Heilman came back about a week later, showing that the bean seeds had turned into nice, healthy sprouts, though the flower seeds had not yet begun to grow. She said at this point it was time to move both the sprouts and un-sprouted seeds into some soil for them to continue their growth.
“Beans are almost a foolproof plant to plant,” she said. “They sprout quickly. … They’re easy to grow.”
She transferred her beans into a cup with soil, taking care with the roots as she removed them from the paper towels, and covered those roots with more soil and added some water. The flower seeds she transferred to another dirt-filled cup, simply poking them down into the soil and watering, as well. Both would be placed back into the sun, and when grown, would be transferred to a garden or larger container.
She said if her flowers began to sprout, she would take pictures and post them to the library’s Facebook page so everyone could see their progress.
Heilman also took the opportunity to let everyone know about their seed library, saying it is located at the front by the circulation desk, available for anyone who wants to check out seeds to plant, or donate seeds for others to use.
In closing, she said, “It’s springtime now, (it’s) a great time to start gardening.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/482619586250560
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.