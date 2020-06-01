The school year has officially ended, which means that the Stewart C. Meyers Harker Heights Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is about to begin.
“It looks very different this year,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.All programs for the month of June will be entirely virtual.
Beginning June 1, those wishing to participate in the summer reading club (all ages, children through adults) can go to HarkerHeights.readsquared.com .
Here users can register for the club, and this website will also allow users to log their books and hours (this includes writing and listening, for instance, to audiobooks), see upcoming events, and do reading challenges.
There will be weekly challenges for people to do, as well.
Youngblood said, “You’ll get points for reading books, and earn badges for reading and challenges.”
READsquared is available as an app for iPhone and Android, and can be found in the app store. Once the app is installed, search for “Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library” and get started.
One word of warning — anyone trying to register prior to June 1 will find that the system will reset and require one to register again, so only register on Monday, please.
The reading club is made possible by the Friends of the Library. “They have been extremely generous to us,” Youngblood said.
It should be noted that while the reading club (and programming) may be online, the library is open for patronage, and offers contactless curbside pickup of materials, as well. Of course, its online library is available, too.
For summer programming, every week of the summer will have its own theme. The first week, June 1 through June 6, is a celebration of the reading club’s theme, “Reading is Magic.”
Youngblood said there will be virtual programs and come-and-go activities all week, such as videos on the science of magic, magic tricks that the staff will teach viewers at home to do, and even a magic show.
The second week’s theme is “Arghhh! Pirates,”held from June 8 through June 13, and people can expect online videos and programs that teach sea chanteys, how to talk like a pirate, a pirate sword play show, and a special program about how real pirates live, to name a few.
“Lords and Ladies Week,”June 15 through June 20, will include lots of princesses, catapult science, and even a heraldry workshop, among others.
“Performing Arts Week,” June 22 through June 27, will feature, according to Youngblood, “a variety of special performers, costuming workshops, and more!”
On Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m., viewers young and old can look forward to the virtual “Armadillo Alice Puppet Show,” and that afternoon, at 2 p.m., Yo-Yo and Top Spin Champion Val Oliver will be holding a virtual performance as she explains all about the “Science of Spin.”
On Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m., people can enjoy a virtual magic show performed by magician John O’Bryant.
Other programs that will be held throughout the summer are Maker Mondays (beginning June 8 — children’s librarian Amanda Hairston will post a video on Facebook Live on June 1 to explain more about this program), Science is Magical (every Wednesday at 2 p.m.), and Fantastic Fiber Arts (every Thursday at 2 p.m.). Regular programming will still be held throughout the week as well, such as Baby Lapsit and Family Night, among others.
Online programming is independent of the reading club, so people can participate as much or as little as they like.
Also, there will be online programming for teens and adults all summer long, and one does not need a library card to participate in either the reading club or the online programs.
“Our club is focused on relationships and reading together,” Youngblood said. “We encourage families to read together.”
Youngblood added, “I think people will be excited about the engagement provided with the online videos. We encourage and invite everyone to check back often.”
Information will be updated and available on the library’s website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library and on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
