The Stewart C, Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held activities and programs last week for spring break, and last Saturday it held a virtual arts and crafts program to celebrate not only spring break, but also the first official day of spring.
Reference librarian Christina Link hosted the virtual program, saying, “Today we are here celebrating spring break, and we are going to do a special art project. We are going to bring spring indoors with a lovely pressed flower art project.”
Materials needed were: a picture frame (any size, depending on how large or small one wished their project to be), scrapbooking paper (or any other colored or decorative paper; Link also used plain parchment paper for one of her projects), scissors, a pen or pencil, and flowers and/or leaves.
Link said for the flowers, one could either buy them (for instance, from a grocery store), or pick them from one’s own yard or a park. She had a variety — blossoms from a flowering tree, some dandelions, and some red leaves.
The first step in the project was to remove the frame’s backing. Link took the photo insert and used it as a template, tracing it onto her scrapbooking paper, which she then cut out.
This, she said, would ensure the size of the paper was accurate and would fit perfectly into the frame.
She then laid the frame face-down, and chose several of the blossoms and flowers she wanted to use, arranging them neatly in and around the frame.
She put the decorative paper over the flowers and replaced the frame’s back, securing it tightly to press the flowers flat.
When she placed the frame right-side up, what she had was very pretty artwork that was ready to be displayed.
Link repeated the process in a second project, this time using the red leaves and some parchment paper, “to give it kind of a vintage feel,” she explained. The red leaves against the plain background, in a black frame, made the colors pop and was a striking piece of art in itself.
Each project took only a few minutes to complete.
Link said this project would make an easy and pretty gift, especially with Mother’s Day coming up in May.
It can also be used as décor for around one’s own home, displayed either on a surface (such as an end table in one’s living room), or hung on a wall.
“Just have fun with it,” Link said at the close of the program.
Watch the tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/275123557315804
