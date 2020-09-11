It’s been Back to School Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, so library clerk Heather Heilman addressed something relevant to both parents and children during her Learning Science segment on Wednesday afternoon — learning styles.
“There are different ways to learn,” Heilman said at the beginning of the video, “and everybody usually uses more than one way to learn. But some people have one way that just clicks more with them, so I’m going to talk about four different ways to learn.”
The first learning style she discussed was visual, using what one sees to learn. Heilman said this could be through pictures or even videos, and explains that this is why many people find graphs and charts so useful.
Auditory learning, or learning through hearing, was next. For this, Heilman suggested setting information to music to help in remembering and learning material.
Reading and writing was discussed as well, with Heilman pointing out that pairing these two things through note-taking and repetition is helpful (something teachers employ in the classroom and know very well).
The fourth learning style discussed was kinesthetic learning, or learning through body movement. “You do it,” Heilman said. Kinesthetic learners do well with hands-on activities and movement, such as clapping out syllables to words, or pairing spelling with gestures of some kind.
Heilman also pointed out that combining the different learning styles can help memorization and learning information even more, especially as many people learn in more than one way.
“I want you to think about the learning that you do, and what’s most effective for you ... so that you can do your best learning, because that’s what it’s all about, is doing your best,” Heilman said to her home audience.
At the end of the video, Heilman also told parents of goonoodle, a website that reinforces many of these learning styles through videos and games for children.
The website can be accessed at https://family.gonoodle.com/ and is free.
Watch the Learning Science video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/326476081742669.
