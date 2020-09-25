Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was math and numbers, and library clerk Heather Heilman found a fun way to provide a numbers-based lesson that used food.
“We are looking at numbers this week,” Heilman began. “One of the basic things that we have to know to be able to do math is our numbers and how to count. ... Today I’m going to show you how to make an edible number line, because everything’s better when it’s edible.”
The number line, Heilman said, is one of the more difficult concepts to learn, and the edible version is “going to help you practice your numbers, your counting, (and) your skip-counting.”
There were only three materials needed for the number line: celery, peanut butter (or other edible spread, such as Nutella), and raisins (or other edible fruit, such as cranberries). “Your basic ingredients for what we normally call ‘ants on a log,’ but today it’s a number line. We’re being creative,” Heilman said.
She filled the celery with the peanut butter, then added raisins, spaced evenly, to represent numbers. She demonstrated how to use the number line, first counting by ones, then by twos and threes (to demonstrate skep-counting, or multiplying).
Heilman said that for older children, the number line could be used to help with multiplication and division; she also made sure to mention that the line doesn’t necessarily have to begin with the number one. She gave an example that began with the number five, then skip-counted by threes, pointing out each “number,” or raisin, as she counted (eight, 11, 14, and so on).
At the end of the video, Heilman said, “Practice your math, have a snack, and don’t forget your science.”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/739546806624852
