Several area children and their parents got to learn a little about renewable energy on Tuesday afternoon while attending a special, in-person science program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller led the group in building their own wind turbines using kits that the library provided. A simple set of slides was shown to help walk everyone through the assembly process, while Rossmiller and a group of library volunteers walked around to each table to help.
The assembly process began with the nacelle body, the part of the turbine that houses the parts needed to convert the wind’s energy into a mechanical energy; this energy turns the generator, which produces electricity. An LED assembly was then placed onto the nacelle body, then the nacelle was covered and secured with small screws.
Rotors were then attached to the assembly, and the tail boom was attached and secured to the nacelle. This was all put onto a tower base, then fit into the top of a two-liter bottle. If built correctly, the turning blades would produce enough energy to make the LEDs light up.
Large fans were turned on in the room so the children could test their turbines, and faces lit up along with the LEDs as they saw their results.
Rossmiller also asked children critical thinking questions throughout the building process, as well as explaining concepts such as energy conversion and what makes the wind a renewable energy. The turbine, she said, “turns wind energy into light. … Anything you move gives off energy.”
“I love science!” said 8-year-old Sophia Glovaski. “It’s my favorite subject in school.” Sophia also tested her turbine (and Rossmiller’s statement about energy) by running around the periphery of the room, delighted when, this, too, generated enough power to light up her LEDs.
“I love your engineer brains!” Rossmiller told the group.
“I’m so glad we have this library to come to (for these programs),” said parent Karen Howard, who brought her twin seven-year-old daughters to the event. She, too, was enjoying the activity right along with both her girls.
“I’m glad it was a success,” Rossmiller said of the event.“It was great to see them so engaged. This was a blast.”
