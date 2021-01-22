Author A.A. Milne’s birthday may have occurred on Monday, but the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library honored him a bit early by holding two virtual Saturday-edition storytime programs.
While library director Lisa Youngblood held hers on Saturday morning, focusing on reading a few of the author’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories to viewers, children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller went in a different direction in the afternoon.
“You might be familiar with Winnie-the-Pooh, but are you familiar with the story that inspired the loveable bear we all know now?” Rossmiller asked viewers of the virtual program. “If not, you will find out today.”
Rossmiller read the book “Winnie: The True Story of the Bear Who Inspired Winnie-the-Pooh” by Sally M. Walker. The nonfiction book recounted, in terms children would easily understand, the story of both the real-life bear and how the classic stories came to be.
The story begins in Canada in the year 1914, where a man named Harry Colebourn was making his way from Winnipeg to his duty station in Quebec during World War I. He met a trapper who held a bear cub on a leash, explaining to Colebourn that he had accidentally killed its mother; Colebourn bought the cub for $20, named it “Winnipeg” (after his and his military mates’ home town), and Winnipeg (“Winnie” for short) became the unit’s mascot.
The men received orders for England a short time later, and Winnie accompanied them. But they were soon given orders for France, and, knowing there was no way to keep Winnie safe, placed her with the London Zoo for care. She was a popular attraction, gentle enough to allow children to feed her by hand(her move to the zoo would become permanent in 1919).
Flash forward just a few years later, and a very young (around 5 years old) Christopher Robin meets Winnie the bear, becoming so enamored that he renames his own teddy bear, Edward, “Winnie-the-Pooh,” a combination of Winnipeg and the name of a swan he used to feed, “Pooh.”
Christopher’s father, A.A. Milne, began telling bedtime stories of Winnie-the-Pooh to Christopher, which eventually became the stories we all know today. The first was published in 1926, the second in 1928, and the collection also includes two books of poetry featuring the loveable bear, immortalizing Pooh and the rest of his friends in Hundred Acre Wood (based on the real Ashdown Forest in England).
The real Winnie lived 20 long and happy years.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We thought people would expect a storytime, but we were excited to have a great book that was nonfiction. We want to encourage nonfiction reading to children.”
Hear the story on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1359360167732393.
