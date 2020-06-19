It’s been medieval week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and that means that library director Lisa Youngblood and her team have been hard at work bringing quality content to the public.
Part of that content was virtual program on games from that time period, which was delivered on Tuesday afternoon.
Youngblood said in an interview that the program was designed to “Show some games that people would play, and a lot of them are like the ones we play now.”
She began the online video by explaining to audiences at home that, “The Middle Ages were from about 470 A.D. through about 1450 or so A.D., so about the 5th century through the 15th century.”
In costume, she continued, “One of the best ways to spend time together, and listen to each other, and communicate is through playing games. A lot of the games I’m going to show you today are going to look very familiar.”
She was joined by Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs and library volunteer Victoria Leffers, both also in princess costumes.
She started off by mentioning the games Hide and Seek, as well as Tag and Blind Man’s Bluff.
The differences between the latter games, she said, are that Tag is played outdoors, and Blind Man’s Bluff is played blindfolded, and is more an indoor game; it was demonstrated briefly, with Youngblood the “Blind Man.”
Other games mentioned were dice and card games, bowling (or “Skittles,” played with nine pins instead of ten), horseshoes, and marbles (this was also demonstrated, and won by Leffers).
“Queek” was a game that was played on a black and white cloth. The player would “call” the color, and toss a stone, hoping to land it on the color called.
Draughts, a form of checkers, was played on a ten-by-ten grid, rather than our eight-by-eight grid. Pick-up Sticks was accompanied by the rhyme “One, Two, Buckle my Shoe.”
And there were also three variations of hopscotch, each demonstrated by a different lady. “We are going to have these out pretty much until it rains, so if you happen to be by the library, please feel free to come by … and do a little hopscotch,” Youngblood told viewers.
The giant, inflatable dragon is also up and available for photo opportunities.
There are two links to information about medieval games. The first, https://castle.eiu.edu/reading/MEDIEVALGAMES.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3HGzGZIinjKTTRc5lVBz4EIoXZcYrnkCj0ca9amj1Xhj2BnJ3b6n8qzTc , is a printable PDF.
The second is a website that gives information about all aspects of medieval entertainment, and can be viewed at https://www.ducksters.com/history/middle_ages/entertainment.php?fbclid=IwAR3mFE8N1owMJMMQDx6K5Lp1a0_j5S7tL63wbQpQQa2ntBvVFCHIl5NcqBI .
This video can be viewed by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
