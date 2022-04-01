Celebrate National Library Week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Mayor Spencer Smith has proclaimed April 3 to 9 as National Library Week in Harker Heights.
In-person events:
Friends of the Library Book Sale Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The spring book sale is scheduled for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30.
Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Express your creativity with a fun and easy craft.
Chess Club is a new program that starts this Thursday. The club is for chess enthusiasts of all skill levels and those wanting to learn. Meetings will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
Future Creative Writers Group for teens at 4 p.m. Thursday. Writers enhance writing skills, build writing confidence, and connect with peers.
Register for these children’s programs during April by calling 254-963-5496.
Babytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddlertime at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Creating Community — with art lovers, artists, and poets.
Poets wanting to exhibit your work during Art in the Park on Saturday, April 9 at Carl Levin Park may submit their poems, contact information, and age if under age 18 to Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov by Monday, April 4.
Creating Community — with gardeners.
The Heights library is looking for volunteers for to help with the Library Garden. Hours and tasks will vary depending on the season.
For information about volunteering with the library’s garden, email Lisa Youngblood at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
For volunteer opportunities with other community gardens, email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov.
Celebrate springtime and the world of Eric Carle with a downloadable activity page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
