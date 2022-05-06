The Fourth is at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this weekend. Celebrate Star Wars Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Dress as your favorite character, learn about Star Wars-inspired science, try your hand at droid factory craft and light saber craft, and participate in the costume contest and galactic games.
Also from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Star-Baby Play is for babies 18 months and younger and their special adult to explore a galaxy just for them with books, blocks and manipulatives, and other exploring and learning activities.
Highlighted in-person programs this week:
The A-List Club for teens and adults meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Future Creative Writers Teen Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
These new titles in the library catalog offer delicious and nutritious meals to enhance weekends whether your focus is on food with family and friends or fun in the outdoors:
“Big Boards For Families: Heal-thy, Wholesome Charcuterie Boards and Food Spread Recipes that Bring Everyone Around the Table,” by Sandy Coughlin;
“Dutch Oven Camp Cooking,” by Vernon Winterton;
“The Family Camp Cookbook: Easy, Fun, and Delicious Meals to Enjoy Outdoors,” by Emily Vikre;
“The Little Book Of Camping: Perfectly Pitched Wit and Wisdom for an Outdoor Adventure,” by Orange Hippo;
“The Tex-Mex Table: 60 Knockout Recipes from the Lone Star State,” by Mandi Hickman;
“The Total Camping Manual,” by T. Edward Nickens;
“Weekend Camping Cookbook: Over 100 Delicious Recipes for Campfire and Grilling,” by Fox Chapel Publishing.
