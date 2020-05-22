Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.